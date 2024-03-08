Rabuka calls for unity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Acknowledging the Pacific’s evolving geostrategic landscape, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka called for unity and commitment to peace in the region.

Speaking during the handover of RFNS Puamau in Perth, Australia, Rabuka highlighted that the “Zone of Peace” concept is a collective endeavour that extends beyond individual nations, requiring collaboration among Fiji, Australia, and the Pacific Islands Forum family.

Rabuka says the concept demonstrates that the region is free of militarization consistent with the UN charter while embracing multilateralism and principles of collective action.

He adds that this cannot be achieved by Fiji on its own.

“We have seen in the last decade or so how the Pacific has become a geostrategic arena where multitudes of interests may not be in congruence with each other. They collide with no end in sight. The chances of miscalculation are high, and the worsening of the situation is heightened.”

Rabuka says we need to advance peace rather than conflict.

He adds that beyond the region, we need to advance tolerance and respect for each other.