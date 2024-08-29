Quality early learning is vital says Kuruleca

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

The 2024 Fiji Early Childhood Teachers Association Conference kicked off at the FNU Campus in Lautoka on Tuesday with a strong focus on enhancing early learning quality.

Permanent Secretary for Education, Selina Kuruleca, highlighted the government’s $22.3 million investment in early childhood education for the 2024-2025 financial year, emphasizing the importance of early learning for Fiji’s future.

During her address, Kuruleca used a sponge and water demonstration to symbolize children’s capacity to absorb their surroundings, urging educators to be mindful of their influence.

She also announced that the Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF, is reviewing the ECE policy and the 2009 ‘Na Noda Mataniciva’ curriculum.

Encouraging proactive involvement in early education, Kuruleca says that with passion in action, we can transform lives and build a brighter future for Fiji.

The conference aims to inspire collaboration and growth among educators for the betterment of ECE in Fiji.