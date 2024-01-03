PSC completes investigation; PM to make decision

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada

The Public Service Commission has forwarded the findings of its investigation relating to the $115 million wind turbine project to the office of the Prime Minister.

This follows the agreement signed between an American-based company, Infinite Power Clean Energy Limited, the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, and the Fiji Sports Council.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada verified the involvement of two permanent secretaries, which are PS Fisheries and Forestry Atelaite Rokosuka and PS Youth and Sports Rovereto Nayacalevu.

However, Rokovada says that only one of the PS is found to have made in-depth decisions, lacking due diligence, non-compliance with investment guidelines, and disregard for other investment procedures.

He adds that both Permanent Secretaries fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Commission.

The project in question granted IPC the authority to manufacture and install 27 “ultra-modern'” wind turbines across 27 locations in Fiji and Rotuma.