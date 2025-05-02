Proper livestock management key to community health

[Photo Credit: MOH/ Facebook]

Villagers in Mabula on Cicia Island are reminded to properly house their livestock in designated safekeeping areas located at least 100 meters away from the village boundary.

Speaking during the outreach program, Health Inspector Aliposo Senibuli stated that this is part of ongoing efforts to minimise health risks and environmental disturbances caused by livestock kept too close to residential zones.

He also informed community members that livestock can pose a risk through the spread of disease, strong odours, and excessive noise if not properly managed.

Senibuli stresses the need for a collective approach in identifying suitable areas for housing animals that comply with safety regulations.

He emphasises that livestock management is seen as essential to maintaining a clean, healthy, and harmonious environment for all.

The initiative supports broader efforts to strengthen public health standards across Lau Province.

