Project to address disease risks and climate resilience

More than 3,000 Fijians will benefit from improved watershed management under the Watershed Interventions for Systems Health Plus project, which was launched at the Holiday Inn in Suva today.

Dr. Stacy Jupiter, Regional Director with the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), says that WISH plus, as part of the Kiwa Initiative, will focus on Nature-based Solutions (NbS) to improve resilience to climate-sensitive diseases and protect biodiversity in upstream watersheds and downstream coral reefs in the Vatu-i-Ra seascape.

“Through WISH+, WCS and our partners from the University of Sydney and the University of Queensland will work with government and communities to reduce the incidence of water-related diseases in high risk watersheds. Management actions will also improve access to clean water, support biodiversity conservation, and strengthen climate resilience and livelihoods in coastal communities,”

The Kiwa WISH+ regional project will be implemented at key sites in Fiji, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea and will run through June 2026.

In Fiji, project sites will be in watersheds on the islands of Vanua Levu and Ovalau.

The project team will also design tools to help design and finance portfolios of watershed interventions to optimize co-benefits for biodiversity, climate and human well-being.

The regional project of close to 130 million FJD

The Minister of agriculture, waterways and environment Dr Mahendra Reddy has commended the project.