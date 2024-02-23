Prasad calls for continued support

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, today called on the Asian Development Bank for continued support in diversifying the Fijian economy, particularly in agriculture and sugar revitalization.

Prasad made the plea during a meeting with the Board of Directors of ADB today.

The meeting focused on strengthening Fiji’s long-standing partnership with the ADB and exploring new avenues for collaboration in key areas like economic diversification, climate-resilient infrastructure, and private sector development.

Appreciating the ADB’s crucial role as a development partner, Prasad commended the institution’s decision to reclassify Fiji as a Group B country, expanding access to financial resources.

He also highlighted the urgency of building climate-resilient infrastructure, especially for medical services, while maintaining fiscal discipline and mobilizing domestic resources.

Prasad reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to regional collaboration in addressing shared challenges like geostrategic tensions, climate change, and economic vulnerabilities.

He stressed the importance of fostering regional solidarity and collective action.

Discussions also explored future strategic plans to propel Fiji’s economic growth.