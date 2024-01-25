Power disruption hits Tomuka

[File Photo]

A fault in the power supply has led to a disruption affecting customers in parts of Delai Tomuka in Lautoka and nearby areas.

Energy Fiji Limited has promptly responded to the issue, with a team actively working to identify and address the fault aiming to restore power to the affected areas at the earliest.

EFL acknowledges the inconvenience caused by the disruption and assures the public that every effort is being made to rectify the fault promptly.

The disruption is a result of unforeseen circumstances, and the technical team is diligently working to ensure a swift resolution.