Poor diet driving surge in NCDs

Shifting to whole, unprocessed foods could be critical in tackling the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, according to a leading plant-based cooking advocate.

Speaking on the link between diet and lifestyle illnesses, nutritionist Vittoria Pasca says many Non-Communicable Diseases, including heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers, are largely driven by poor dietary habits.

In light of the recently released STEP Survey by the Ministry of Health, she adds that many people need to actively control their diets.

According to Pasca, modern diets are often too high in animal products, saturated fats, sugar and salt, while lacking fibre and fresh produce.

“So, when I promote plant-based foods, I actually promote whole plant-based foods, which means foods that are unprocessed, that you just go to the market, you buy and you cook yourself at home.”

Pasca adds that many people consume vegetables only once or twice a week, far below the recommended five servings per day.

“Diets are just so important. I would say it’s the first lifestyle factor for sure. I would say definitely diets that are too high in fat, too poor in fiber and too high in sugar and salt are the biggest problem.”

Ministry of Health’s Acting Manager for National Food and Nutrition Center Kriti Prasad, says that the recent STEP survey has provided key insights into food habits.

Health experts have long warned that NCDs remain one of the leading causes of death in our country, placing significant strain on families and healthcare systems.

Advocates say greater awareness and practical dietary changes at the household level are essential to reversing the trend.

