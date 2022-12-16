Police takes Rabuka for questioning

The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has been taken in for questioning.

Also party secretary Sakiasi Ditoka has been taken in as well.

Police Commissioner Brigadier Sitiveni Qiliho has confirmed this to FBC News a while ago.

FBC News understands he has been taken to the CID Headquarters.

PA rep, Lynda Tabuya says the Methodist Church has confirmed the President of the Methodist Church, Reverend Ili Vunisuwa has also been taken in to Valelevu Police Station.

Sources tell us that this is related to comments made by Rabuka at a press conference yesterday.