Police start investigating We Unite members

Abel Camillo [left] and Dr Jone Hawea

Police have started investigations into We Unite Fiji Party members Dr Jone Hawea and Abel Camillo.

Police Commissioner, Sitiveni Qiliho says this is after the two allegedly called for a mass gathering to protest the 2022 General Elections process at the Vodafone arena.

Hawea, went live on Facebook this evening calling on people to gather in mass numbers at the Vodafone Arena to protest the 2022 election counting process.

Camillo has also called on people to gather in numbers at the same venue in protest of the election process.

Qiliho says members of the public are warned not to get involved in any mass gathering without a permit, as they will also be investigated.