PM’s International Business Awards return

[Source: Supplied]

The Prime Minister’s International Business Awards 2022 is set to return after a lapse of almost four years.

The awards recognize the contribution made by local businesses in moving Fiji forward.

A total of 219 nominations were received from large, medium, and small enterprises from various sectors last year.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says Awards 2022 will celebrate the enduring efforts of Fiji’s business community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a total of 17 awards and 13 categories this year, with the introduction of three new categories: the Excellence in Outsourcing Award, the Best Crisis in Recovery Award, and the Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access (PHAMA) Plus Agribusiness Innovation Challenge.

Four new recognition awards have been introduced to acknowledge businesses that have made an impact on the Fijian economy.

Chetty says the award will aim to motivate businesses to continue raising standards, create job opportunities, and enhance corporate excellence and innovation.

Fiji Water is the main sponsor of the event, with other major sponsors including BSP Financial Group Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI), Westpac Fiji, Reserve Bank of Fiji, Telecom (Fiji) Pte Ltd, DHL, Vodafone, Swire Shipping, Golden Manufacturing, Tropik Wood, British American Tobacco, TOTAL Energies, PHAMA Plus, and our partners Pure Fiji, Fiji Kava, Victoria Wines, C&C Solutions as well as media partners Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and Fiji Sun.