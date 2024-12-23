PM assures payment for Tiger Restaurant staff

[Source: Tigers Superfast Takeaways/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has intervened in the Tigers Restaurant strike where 60 staff members walked out over unpaid wages and poor working conditions.

He announced that the Lautoka-based restaurant owners have assured the Employment Ministry that workers’ wages will be paid today with a compliance officer present to verify the payments.

The walkout began at 10:30 am today after tensions escalated between staff and management over unresolved wage issues.

Employees have reportedly endured long hours, with some working 12-hour shifts without proper compensation, benefits, or transport.

According to some employees, management has disregarded their health issues and allegedly made decisions that created a hostile work environment.

Tigers Restaurant employee Sainiana Karan claimed that the workers were sent home on Saturday after expressing support for the ex-wife of the restaurant’s late owner.

Karan explained that the workers were called back to work, then later dismissed after management, accompanied by a lawyer, arrived at the premises on Saturday.

Karan claimed management refused to pay wages that were normally processed through the general manager’s M-Paisa account.

Reports from staff also indicated that some employees, including managers, had to lend money to colleagues who were unable to afford transport home due to unpaid wages.

They claimed the general manager allegedly refused to make the payments despite the funds being available.

In response to queries from FBC News, Tigers Restaurant manager Hemant Chetty clarified that police had visited the restaurant last Thursday to enforce a court order.

Staff were reportedly given a few minutes to clear the premises, after which the restaurant’s director was arrested for allegedly obstructing the officers.

Chetty said that while the restaurant briefly resumed operations on Saturday, some staff were sent home after receiving instructions from certain individuals.

He further stated that the remaining staff members were being paid, though complications regarding the director’s arrest and unclear directives have contributed to the ongoing dispute.

FBC News understands that the restaurant’s director is currently in police custody.

Reports suggest that she allegedly attempted to chase police officers away during their visit last weekend.