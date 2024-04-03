PM addresses concerns regarding ministerial appointments

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has today clarified the situation regarding ministerial appointments in the coalition government.

This follows concerns and grievances raised by Tevita Raiova, speaking on behalf of the paramount chief of Bua, to FBC News.

Raiova expressed disappointment that neither Tomasi Tunabuna nor Ratu Isikeli Tuiwailevu both of them from Bua were appointed to ministerial portfolios.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims that the Vanua of Cakaunitabua are still dissatisfied with their assignments as Assistant Ministers in the Agriculture and iTaukei Affairs Ministry respectively.

Raiova also claims that the people of Bua showed full support to Rabuka in the last election.

“The pain still lingers on because we were told to elect the People Alliance party, and we even have two people from the province who were under the PAP banner and both got elected to parliament, but none of them were given ministerial posts but end up as standing committee members, which is a disappointment.”

Raiova says instead, the province of Cakaudrove has two ministers, which are the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo.

In response, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated that it was a tough decision for him to make those appointments, and he also considered the fact that both of them were new.

“It was a tough decision since they were all new, but from what I thought, I give to other provinces because, for those from the CBM, I know if I drop a few of them from the ministerial positions, it won’t be a big deal since we are all from Vanualevu and Im from Cakaudrove, and they will fully support me because Im also representing all of them.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is currently in Taveuni and will be part of the two-day Cakaudrove provincial meeting, which will be opened by the paramount chief of Cakaudrove and speaker of parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu in Somosomo, Taveuni.