Passport panic in Suva

Fijians lining up at the Immigration Department in Suva

Hundreds of people lined up at the Immigration Office in Suva since the early hours of this morning to lodge their passport applications.

While only 100 managed to get a number to be served today, several were turned away as the Immigration Department informed them that they are only serving 100 people a day for lodging.

Vijendra Singh of Cunningham says he found out last night that the immigration office will not be taking walk-ins starting Friday and was lucky they got there early this morning.

“Actually, there was a post on Facebook saying that we wouldn’t be able to walk in to make a passport and we had to do it online, so we decided to get it done, so at 4 a.m. we were here.”

Singh was at the immigration office with his wife and two young children.

Another Fijian, Nirendra Prasad, traveled all the way from Navua only to be told that all 100 numbers had been given out.

He says he will make travel plans to ensure he gets his passport lodged tomorrow.

Prasad and his wife are planning to visit their son in New Zealand next month.

“I have to stay here in Suva with my relative, and tomorrow morning I have to come early at 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. to apply for my passport.”

Meanwhile, the Immigration Department says the measures that will be effective from this Friday are temporary, and Fijians can use their portal to book an appointment as walk-ins will be suspended from this Friday.”