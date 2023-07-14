Village Improvement Scheme is back

Bau Island. [File Photo]

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu revealed in Parliament that the Coalition Government is bringing back the village improvement scheme after a lapse of 15 years.

Vasu says that the scheme was abolished by the FijiFirst Government, but the current government has allocated two million dollars for it in the new budget.

The Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu questions the policies that will be applied when giving assistance to villagers under this scheme.

“The Hon Minister has stated that this is on a 1/3-2/3 basis but as you are aware that there are 14 provinces in Fiji. Is this on a first come first serve basis or there is a guideline to sort of address the issues of fairness.”



iTaukei Affairs Minister, Ifereimi Vasu.

The iTaukei Affairs Minister while explaining says each village will get only $10,000 and the Ministry will work with the Ministry of Rural Development in administering the assistance.

“On the understanding that because they are not giving the soli ni yasana, the amount that they collect, they can provide that amount for their one-third. Then the Government will give that two third from that 2 million.”

The Ministry says the village improvement scheme is part of the Coalition Government’s initiative to empower the iTaukei people economically.