Pacific Energy not part of meetings for now

Pacific Energy (SouthWest Pacific) Private Limited will not be involved in meetings with Qoliqoli owners of Balaga Bay and other relevant stakeholders at this stage.

The company states that, at this stage, meetings will only involve the Qoliqoli owners, iTaukei Land Trust Board, and the Native Land Commission.

The issue pertains to Qoliqoli owners demanding compensation from Pacific Energy for claims of illegal berthing and discharging tankers at the Balaga Bay terminal shores.

The company asserts that they have not been invited to any meetings for now.

Meanwhile, the company reiterates its commitment to serving the people of Fiji in full compliance with the laws.

While there are claims that Pacific Energy Limited is on the verge of withdrawing its operations from its oil terminal located at Balaga Bay in Cakaudrove, the company maintains that the terminal is critical to ensuring the supply of fuel to Vanua Levu, adding that it remains committed to serving the people of Fiji in full compliance with the laws.