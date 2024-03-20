No decision yet on school reopening

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The National Disaster Management Office continues to gather district-level data on the resumption of school and the return of non-essential employees to work.

Director Vasiti Soko highlighted this following a meeting of the Emergency Committee earlier today.

Soko states they are currently evaluating the situation as further rainfall is anticipated across the country.

She also notes that 60 people are currently seeking shelter at two evacuation centers in the Central and Western Division.