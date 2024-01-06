NFP conveys condolences to the late YP Reddy

the late Yanktesh Permal Reddy [left] with Professor Biman Prasad [Source: National Federation Party/Facebook]

The National Federation Party extends its deepest sympathies to Vimla Reddy and the Reddy family on the passing of the late Yanktesh Permal Reddy.

Party Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the late YP Reddy was not only a leading figure in the tourism industry as well as a patron famous for his social and charitable work and also a man who was principled and championed the rule of law and democracy at all times.

Prasad says that the late YP Reddy presided over the NFP’s Management Board from 1992 to 1999 in accordance with his core beliefs in the rule of law and democracy.

The NFP Leader believes the late Reddy was also influential in the compilation of the 1997 constitution.

THE party believes believes that the late YP Reddy’s views played a role in the shaping of NFP policies on tourism, trade, industry and commerce and he had great understanding of the lives of farmers, the working class and those struggling to make ends meet.

The late YP Reddy passed away last Thursday at his residence in Auckland, New Zealand and his funeral will be held today at Ann’s Funeral Home in Auckland.