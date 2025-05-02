New town developments in the North and Navosa

Keiyasi New Town Development [ file photo ]

Major development projects are expected to be in full motion across the country, benefiting villagers in the respective areas.

Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa revealed the coalition government’s plan to roll out its National Blue Town Frame-work, an integrated blueprint for sustainable township development.

In Nabouwalu, Bua, a flagship project featuring commercial, industrial, and civic infrastructure is expected to be completed by 2027-2028.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa adds that plans are also underway to benefit the people of Keyasi, Navosa, with the development of lots, markets, a bus stand, government offices, and a National Fire Authority station projected for completion by the end of 2025.

He adds that in Seaqaqa, plans for a market and bus stand are currently underway, with a ground-breaking ceremony scheduled for next Thurs-day. The project is expected to be completed by 2025-2026.

Korovou, Waimicia, Taveuni, Dreketi, Vunidawa, and Navua are being developed with plans that include land acquisition, flood mitigation, mar-ket and transport hubs, and local area plans.

This is to be included in the 2025-26 National Budget.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.