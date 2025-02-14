New strategic development pathway launched

[ Source : Ministry of itaukei Affairs]

A new Strategic Development Pathway for 2025 to 2030 has been launched which will impact the lives of indigenous people.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs launched the SDP at Momo Levu na Tui Sabeto, Ratu Viliame Mataitoga’s traditional residence, Erenavula.

Minister Ifereimi Vasu states that following the formation of the National Development Plan, the ministry then initiated its own strategic pathway to be in line with the values, teachings, and the development of the indigenous people.

Vasu says the SDP will also include a change in the vision, and mission, of all services provided to the iTaukei.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will be collaborating with its supporting arms over the next five years to implement this strategy.

Vasu adds it will solely focus on the increasing social issues in the country, including threats of drugs, HIV/AIDS, NCD, school dropouts, poverty, and utilising traditional resources.

Also present at the launch was the Minister Ifereimi Vasu, Chairman of the Great Councils of Chiefs Viliame Seruvakula, Chief Executive of the iTaukei Land Trust Board Solomone Nata, and Chair of the Ba Provincial Council Meli Tora.

