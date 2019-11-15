New SODELPA Leader says Rabuka remains trump card

Newly appointed Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Viliame Gavoka says SODELPA still needs Sitiveni Rabuka.

However, this afternoon Rabuka wasn’t making any promises about sticking around.

Although Gavoka has been given the nod to lead the party, the question remains whether he has the political grit to secure a win for SODELPA in 2022.

With only a one-vote win over Rabuka, Gavoka has a very slim grasp on party leadership.

The new Party leader says Rabuka has hinted that will remain with SODELPA.

“He (Rabuka) has indicated yesterday that he will stay and of course we need heavy-hitters in SODELPA. I haven’t had a chance to speak with him but going by what he indicated yesterday, we need him on our side. Mr Rabuka is an icon and he is a giant in Fiji Politics and he is going to be with us for the march to victory in 2022.”

Rabuka also says he will remain with the party for now.

“I am in the party, I have to make a deliberate move out of the Party and at the moment those who are responsible for my coming into the party are still in the party.”

Some heavy hitters within SODELPA and sitting members of parliament have publicly voiced their rejection of Gavoka as party leader.

SODELPA MP Salote Radrodro says she will continue to follow Rabuka.

“I’ve always been with Mr. Rabuka because he brought in the votes that we needed, he brought in the extra seats and I believe he will bring us more seats, he will bring us victory if he remains leader for 2020.”

Kadavu representative, SODELPA MP Simione Rasova also echoed similar sentiments adding that he was disappointed with the selection process.

“Given that this is the outcome, disappointed personally but as a party, it’s got to be solidarity but the people of Kadavu still support Rabuka.”

Another SODELPA MP, Inosi Kuridrani claims the selection of the Pacific People Recruitment Agency as a facilitator of the interview process was not done in fairness.

“They already appointed a company to do the interview and it was done secretly, not in-front of the Management Board according to the Management resolutions.”

Rabuka’s influence and popularity with voters were evident in the 2018 General Election where he secured over 77, 000 votes whereas Gavoka had only 3, 536 votes.

Gavoka was eight in rankings based on the number of votes received by SODELPA candidates.

Gavoka has inherited a messy house given months of division, infighting, and backbiting among SODELPA executives. While he may want to start with a clean state, Gavoka has not made specific plans on how to unite a fractured SODELPA.

“No more factions, focus on issues. Lots of people want to join SODELPA but because of the factions that we’ve had, it is an imperilment to them joining us. The message is very clear today, issues not factions.”

Coming out of a tumultuous year Gavoka has his work cut out for him.

Meanwhile, Rabuka will remain the Opposition Leader in parliament unless he is voted out as per the SODELPA constitution.