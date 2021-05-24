Home

News

New organic product to create pathway in skincare

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 16, 2021 12:05 pm
[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport]

Fiji’s first goat milk soap will create more opportunities for local goat farmers and virgin coconut oil producers.

This as they will be the main ingredient suppliers for the soap.

Entrepreneur, Beatrice Nast’s – MeSovu Pte Limited is manufacturing soap made out of local organic ingredients.

Minister for Commerce, Faiyaz Koya says the new product will create a pathway in the niche skincare and spa industry.

He adds this is the time for local businesses to look for opportunities that can fill untapped markets and demands.


[Source: Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport]

Koya also says this is an excellent time for Fijian companies to recover, revive and reawaken their commitment towards creating new products.

“Consumer preferences remain preferred towards natural and organic products – which is well-timed to today’s release of “MESOVU” – a product which will, in the coming day’s retail in souvenir shops and be without match in high-end resorts as an alternative to coconut soaps.”

The company will employ two soap makers in January next year and is supplied goat milk by three farms.

They are looking at extending this to five farms to ensure a guaranteed supply of goat milk to meet the growing demands.

