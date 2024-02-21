New classrooms for Dreketi students

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Students of Dreketi Primary School in Macuata will no longer endure harsh climatic conditions as now they will have proper classrooms to study in.

These students have been studying in tents for the past three years as their classrooms were damaged by Tropical cyclones.

The newly built classrooms were officially opened by Australia’s Commissioner to Fiji, Ewen McDonalds and Minster for Finance Biman Prasad yesterday.

Speaking at the Event Head Teacher, Shailendra Vijay says despite lacking proper classroom facilities, these students did not lag behind in their academic performances or sporting activities.

“Getting wet when it rains, poor lighting, sickness, congestion and we are thankful that we received bigger tents later, however we also had memorial milestone achievements while learning in tents. In the year 2022 the school had a 53 percent pass rate in Fiji Year 8 examination, last year it improved to 92 percent. The students participated in soccer, netball and girl guiding and represented the school divisional and national level and attendance of the school was always consistent.”



Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji Ewen McDonald says that education is the cornerstone of development.

“Quality education enables us to transform our lives, it also enables us to empower communities and create a world of possibilities. Across the Pacific; Australia is investing heavily in strengthening outcomes for all schools. We know that investing in you kids here today is very important in terms of the quality of education.”



The construction costs $2.9m which consists of six classrooms, two ablution blocks, one canteen and one administration building. This is one of the many projects that the Australian government has assisted Fiji in under the Vuvale partnership.