New board members for REALB

The Real Estate Agents Licensing Board has appointed new board members, ushering in a new era of leadership and expertise to steer the organization towards its vision.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica announced the appointment, signalling a strategic move towards a dynamic future for the real estate industry.

He says the newly appointed board members are set to apply their diverse skills and experience to strengthen REALB’s strategic direction and service delivery.

Dr. Ilimotama Cawi will lead the board as chair and will be assisted by Deputy Chair Caroline Waqabaca.

Other board members include King Anwar Hussain and Unise Druavesi.

Dr. Cawi is a forensic accountant by profession and an academic, currently serving as a lecturer at the University of the South Pacific.

He also holds positions as a board member for Fijian Holdings Limited and Pacific Cement Limited.

Waqabaca is an economist by profession and currently heads the Financial System Development team at the Reserve Bank of Fiji, focused on financial inclusion, payment systems, and consumer protection.

King Anwar Hussain is a successful businessman, land developer, and CEO of Jet Set Land and Property Developer in Nadi.

Druavesi is a senior economist with the Ministry for Trade, Co-operatives, SME’s, and Communication.

The four officially assumed their new roles last month.

Their collective vision and dedication are expected to steer REALB towards fostering a thriving real estate sector that adheres to high standards of professionalism and integrity.