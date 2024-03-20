NDMO uses competitions to engage youth in disaster prep

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka [left] while handing over prizes of the 2023 National Disaster Awareness Week winners today. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The National Disaster Management Office is taking a multifaceted approach aimed at promoting behavioral change and engaging the youth within the context of disaster preparedness.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka highlighted this while handing over prizes of the 2023 National Disaster Awareness Week winners today.

He emphasized the importance of these competitions highlighting the annual campaign conducted by the NDMO before the cyclone season to enhance disaster preparedness among stakeholders and communities.

“The National Disaster Awareness campaign is an annual event that the NDMO conducts every year before the beginning of the cyclone season, primarily to enhance the level of disaster preparedness amongst stakeholders and communities, and anticipate reduction of damages and losses that may occur if a disaster strikes.”

Ditoka believes this approach has the potential to empower future generations to become active participants in building a more resilient Fiji.

“In the recent heavy rain and flash flooding events we have received cases of negligence towards public advisories by our youth particularly. Amongst such events we need DOO youth champions like our winners in driving change towards disaster preparedness, response, and resilience.”

The winners of the jingle and poster categories were Waisake Rabuatoka and Iliesa Naivaluwaqa.

The Minister also expressed appreciation to the World Food Programme for their partnership and sponsorship of the prizes, viewing it as a crucial community engagement initiative in Disaster Risk Reduction.

Ditoka reminded everyone that disaster risk reduction is everyone’s responsibility and urged everyone to contribute actively.