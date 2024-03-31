[Source: NDMO/ Facebook]

A flash flood warning remains in force for flash flood-prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas of Vanua Levu and Northern and Western Viti Levu from Nadi through Ba to Rakiraki is now downgraded to flash flood alert.

A flash flood alert remains in force for all flash flood-prone areas, small streams and low-lying areas for the rest of Viti Levu from Sigatoka, through Navua, Lami to Suva.

A trough of low pressure slowly moves over the southern parts of Fiji.

Associated clouds and showers is expected to affect most parts of the country.