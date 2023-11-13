Flash flood warning issued for new areas

Flash floods

A flash flood warning is now in effect for Qauia, Lami, and Marata Village in Wailoku, Suva.

This warning also remains in place for flood-prone areas, small streams, and low-lying regions on Ovalau Island.

Additionally, a flash flood alert is still active for flood-prone areas, small streams, and low-lying areas within Bua-Lekutu, Dama, Sulevu, Wainunu to Kubulau, Wailevu West Coast, Savusavu, Coastal Vaturova – Koroalau, Upper Wainimala, Koro Island, and Tailevu North.

The Fiji Meteorological Office reports that the country is currently affected by an active trough of low pressure, bringing with it cloud cover and rain. Concurrently, Tropical Depression TD02F is moving slowly to the east of the Solomon Islands and is expected to strengthen into a tropical cyclone by tomorrow evening.

Notably, the next high tide for Lautoka is scheduled for 5:53 PM, while in Suva, it is expected at 6:15 PM. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation unfolds.