Flash flood warning for the North

The tropical disturbance 04F is currently close to the North of Vanua Levu.

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Director Bipen Prakash says there’s still a heavy rainfall warning enforced for the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

However, Prakash says that gradually, things should ease later today.

He adds that there is still a possibility of occasional rain over the northern division as well as the eastern division, which can be heavy at times.

“There’s also a risk of flash flooding. So there is a flash flood warning in force for Vanua Levu, as well as low-lying areas in the greater northern division. Probably by later today, the weather should ease over the whole of the Fiji group, and we generally expect fine weather from later today and into the weekend.”

Prakash says there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfalls and brief heavy rainfalls, but generally, they will be isolated.

He adds that we expect fine weather over the course of later today and into the weekend.