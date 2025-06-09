Naqali murder accused ordered for second psychiatric evaluation

[Photo: FILE]

The Suva High Court ordered a second psychiatric evaluation for a man who allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl with a cane knife in Naqali Village, Naitasiri to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial.

Samuela Dasulusalu had allegedly struck Salote Sikiti several time last December resulting in her death.

He has also been further remanded in custody after the State requested for a new evaluation.

Article continues after advertisement

In the initial psychiatric evaluation conducted in last month, the report concluded that Dasulusalu had long standing mental conditions as he suffers from Schizophrenia and he is not fit to stand trial.

Judge Justice Daniel Goundar questioned Dasalusalu whether he was taking his medication to which he claimed that the Suva remand centre had allegedly stopped him from taking his medication due to side effects.

Justice Goundar told the state to check with the remand centre on this claims.

Dasalusalu told the court that he had not received any of his family while in remand.

The Judge asked if his family could be contacted to make an application on his behalf of him for legal aid representation.

Justice Goundar also ordered a second Psychiatric evaluation so that an application can be made for bail provide the report clears him and proves he is not a threat to his community.

The matter will called again on the 27th of next month

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.