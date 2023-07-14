Nand challenges government to deliver promise

Member of Parliament, Sachida Nand.

Newly sworn-in Member of Parliament Sachida Nand today challenged the coalition government to deliver on its promises.

In his maiden speech this morning, Nand says he is honoured to be given another opportunity to be in parliament and to serve the public.

He says he spent considerable time with the people in the agriculture sector, adding that the agriculture sector plays an important role in developing and supporting the economy.

Nand adds that increased productivity and output in the agriculture sector will contribute significantly to the overall economy and prosperity of the country.

“Whilst the coalition government’s allocation in the agriculture sector looks very nice from the outside delivering what has been promised is another matter. It is nothing new for some on the other side to make huge promises and fall short of delivery.”

Nand replaces former Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete in parliament, after he resigned in March this year.