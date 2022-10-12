Nadi vendors embrace Fiji's unique culture

Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with Nadi market vendors.

Love and kindness were the key messages from Nadi Market Vendors during today’s celebration.

These vendors are celebrating Fiji Day, Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday, National Women’s Day and Diwali.

While delivering his remarks Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says markets play a critical role in nation building as they are a melting pot of engagements bringing people from all walks of life together on a daily basis.

Sayed-Khaiyum urged the vendors to be kind and considerate as Fiji is a beautiful country because of how we treat each other.

“We should cherish the fact that we live in a beautiful country. There are many parts of the world where there is war, there is famine, there is drought, and there is a civil strikes. Today in Fiji we have unity, we have security, we do not have people dying of starvation in the way we have in other countries where there is famine, we don’t have that.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also urged members to empower the vulnerable in the community, especially their mothers, wives and daughters.

He says government policies like free education have contributed to the significant equality and equity that women are enjoying today.

The AG adds that we need to love each other and be good to each other as the strength of a country lies in the people.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is the only country in the South Pacific region that celebrates Christmas, Easter, Eid and Diwali.