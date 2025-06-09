Nabouwalu set for major upgrade with new town development

The Nabouwalu New Town Development, a $8.38 million project, was announced in parliament, which will convert 5.5 hectares of land into a modern township designed to drive economic activity and improve access to essential services.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, says the project marks a significant step forward in regional growth and infrastructure planning.

“The Nabouwalu New Town Development will be a catalyst for commerce, services, and community life in the North. It is about creating opportunities, jobs, and better facilities for our people.”

He adds that the Nabouwalu New Town Development includes 23 commercial lots for business activities, four civic lots designated for a market, bus stand, and public amenities, and one government lot reserved for future government offices.

It will also include four industrial lots to support light industry and promote economic diversification, as well as a dedicated recreational space to enhance community well-being.

He states that phase 1 of the project is already underway, focusing on developing seven commercial lots along the Nabouwalu Highway.

Nalumisa says that the Government has allocated $1.3 million in the current financial year for key civil works, with an expected completion timeline set for the 2027–2028 financial year.

The new township is being positioned as a future economic hub for Bua Province and the broader Northern Division.

