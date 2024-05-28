MOU to assist in efforts of transforming agriculture

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways will now work with Farm World Pacific Pte Ltd, to uplift and transform agriculture in Fiji through modern and best farming practices.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed in this regards by Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and Waterways, Dr. Andrew Tukana and Chief Executive Officer of Farm World Pacific Pte Ltd, Brendan Davies.

The company commenced their business in 2012 in Fiji together with a group of agricultural farmers, equipment suppliers and irrigation experts from Australia and the Middle East.

The MOU embraces a wider understanding of their respective responsibilities and contribution towards the uplifting and transformation of agriculture in Fiji through modern and best farming practices, methods, land preparation and management.

The partnership will enable the Ministry and Farm World Pacific Pte Ltd to combine their expertise and strength through this Public Private Partnership which will in turn lift the standard of farming from subsistence to well-supported commercial producers.