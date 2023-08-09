More training for architects needed: Mitchell

[File Photo]

Viking Roofspec Territory Manager Rodney Mitchell says more training is required to help architects and roofers improve building designs and make sure that structures are climate resilient.

Mitchell made this comment at a roofing and shingle seminar in Suva.

He says it is vital that those in this field also adhere to the National Building Code.

Mitchell says the seminar is crucial to improving the applicator’s level of proficiency.

“We have done this now by coming to Fiji with a seminar that we actually started yesterday and implementing the training to get the skill more improved from the installing person, so that’s where we started, and now we are busy with the architectural side to get them up to speed with what is available for them in the market and how the designing needs to be done with us.”

Mitchell says Viking Roofspec installs its materials on more than 100 projects per day across Fiji and the Pacific.

Twenty-five applicators from different construction and industrial companies are part of the seminar.