More opportunities in ICT sector: Koya

Minister Faiyaz Koya. [File]

There is a need to churn out more Fijians into the information, communications, and technology sector from universities, says Commerce and Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya.

The Minister says Fiji is progressing well in the IT sector, adding that 2022/23 national budget provides duty exemptions and tax holidays for investments in infrastructure that supports the ICT/BPO sector, such as contact and data centres.

“We have incentivized what we can during the budget and obviously it is an area that is very important to us and one of the most important things is that it’s huge for us because it incorporates and employs quite a substantial among of young people in Fiji and this is very important.”

Koya stresses there are more chances for the young generation who have the passion to be employed in the I.T. field.

“Because of the risk diversification that all the companies overseas are into now, Fiji has been looked at as a great place to risk diversify because our infrastructure is good, our telecoms have done a fantastic job setting this thing up so very positive for our young people too.”

Koya says the government is also equipping students to be prepared to enter the job market and be a part of the ICT industry.