More local in the judiciary system: Turaga

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says there has been an increase in the recruitment of local judicial officers.

Turaga states that out of the 59 judicial officers currently serving, 50, or approximately 85 percent, are locals.

He says this marks a notable change from the previous administration, which employed 27 local judges and 28 expatriate judges.

The Attorney General noted that appointing judges from Australia and New Zealand has also led to a one-third reduction in travel costs.

Presently, only nine expatriate judges remain on the bench.

He adds that the Judicial Department’s budget has increased from $47,152,415 to $50,048,711, reflecting the government’s commitment to fund and support the judiciary adequately.