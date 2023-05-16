More interest in SME sector

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Saud Minam

The small, medium and enterprises or SME sector plays a vital role in diversifying the economy.

Fiji Development Bank Chief Executive Saud Minam says the sector is has been one of the driving factor for country’s economy and the COVID-19 pandemic was a catalyst as people looked for ways to earn a living.

“But there are a lot, to be honest with you again, it’s the driving factor of the economy. And if you really look at it in COVID-19, what kept everyone going is all those mushroom mom and popshops coming up and they start talking about the bakeries and food deliveries, food making flowers and all that.”

Minam says the sector provides opportunities for individuals with limited resources to start their own businesses, earn a livelihood, and improve their living standards.

He says that it is good to see that more people are joining the sector by becoming entrepreneurs.