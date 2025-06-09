MoE pledges collaborative future for teaching profession

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/Facebook]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says his ministry remains committed towards supporting teachers through policies, professional development, and improved benefits.

Radrodro says they are focused on initiatives that strengthen the teacher’s role as educators and leaders.

He made the remarks as UNESCO 2025 World Teachers’ Day is being celebrated today.

Article continues after advertisement

The theme for this year’s celebration is “recasting teaching as a collaborative profession”, which highlights the commitment and collective efforts between the Ministry and its teachers

There are 13,457 teachers across Fiji and Rotuma, from Early Childhood Education to Secondary level.

Radrodro says teachers do much more than teach; they guide, inspire, and support young people as they grow not only academically, but as responsible and compassionate members of society.

The Minister says they are aware that many teachers work in communities far from urban centers, facing challenges that go beyond the classroom.

Over the past 2 years, the Ministry focused on supporting teachers in practical and meaningful ways.

These include salary upgrades and step-ups for thousands of teachers and non-teaching staff, full-day pay for ECE teachers, location and special allowances, and expanded professional development programs locally and overseas.

In addition, the civil service retirement age has been extended to 60, and policies have been revised to allow teachers who left the profession to return if they wish.

Radrodro says plans are also underway to recruit 1,125 new teachers, ensuring continued support for education delivery and workforce strengthening.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.