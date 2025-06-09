Modernized FRCS Ba office to enhance services

[Photo: FILE]

The newly upgraded Fiji Revenue and Customs Service office in Ba was officially opened yesterday by Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel.

The upgraded facility will make it easier for taxpayers in the Western Division to access essential services without a long travel.

The office features digital kiosks, frontline assistance, and improved facilities for both staff and customers.

Immanuel highlighted that FRCS is not only a revenue collector but also a partner to businesses, workers, investors, and communities.

He adds that the agency continues to modernize systems and lift performance across its operations, showing dedication to being transparent, responsive, and performance-driven.

FRCS Board Director Jitoko Tikolevu says the upgrade reflects the agency’s goal of raising national standards and thanked the government and partners for their support.

“This commitment is at the very heart of every strategic initiative we undertake, the renovation and upgrading of our offices, including this modernized Ba Office, which reflects our dedication to enhancing the overall service experience for taxpayers and traders across Fiji. ”

The opening of the Ba office marks a renewed effort to strengthen services, support staff, and enhance the experience for taxpayers and traders in the Western Division.

