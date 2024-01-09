Mitr Phol Group engaged to help resolve sugar mill issues

[File Photo]

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh states that their priority for the 2024 crushing season is to address the issues encountered at the Ba and Lautoka mills last year.

The government plans to engage the services of the Thailand-based Mitr Phol Group, renowned for establishing mills globally.

Singh says that officials from the group will arrive in the country by mid-next month.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes that the foremost goal is to resolve the problems encountered during the last crushing season at the mills before venturing into ethanol and refinery projects.

“Is to come and have a look at the problems. The maintenance side of it and try to resolve the problems together with the local staff.”

Singh adds that if the Fiji Sugar Corporation needs to import parts for the mills from Thailand, the visiting team of officials will assist them.

The government has allocated $100,000 for this project, and the Mitr Phol Group officials are expected to make three trips to Fiji, one of which will coincide with the crushing season.

“So once they come in and help us out in the maintenance of the mills advice during the crushing and just before the crushing ends, so that we have the full diagnosis of the problem and solve it.”

The Minister says during their third trip, the team will be invited to provide advisory input on the setup of the Rakiraki Mill.