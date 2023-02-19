Mitigating poverty is a priority says Tabuya

Minister and Government Whip, Lynda Tabuya [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation serves over 90,000 people under its various social protection programs.

Minister and Government Whip, Lynda Tabuya, says this includes the poverty benefit scheme, the social pension scheme, the Care and Protection program, the Bus Fare Assistance scheme, and the Rural Pregnant Mother’s scheme.

Tabuya says the coalition government will ensure that they continue with the required effort in mitigating poverty.

She adds that there are over 200 registered women’s groups and organizations in the country.