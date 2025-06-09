Missing evidence and delays affects child sex cases: ODPP

[Photo: FILE]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says missing evidence and prolonged court delays are seriously affecting the prosecution of sexual abuse cases involving children.

Divisional Manager for the Sexual Crimes Unit, Unaisi Ratukalou, says one of the biggest challenges prosecutors face is the failure to receive key evidence from investigations in a timely manner, or in some cases, not at all.

Ratukalou says simple but crucial evidence such as photographs of crime scenes can significantly help child victims explain what happened, where it occurred and reduce the stress of having to verbally describe traumatic events in court.

She says without this supporting material, children are placed under immense pressure to recall details that are often difficult for adults, let alone young victims.

Ratukalou also highlights court delays as a major concern, saying sexual abuse cases often compete with serious crimes such as murder, robbery and drug offences, resulting in some cases being left in the system for years.

She shared an example where a child was abused at the age of four or five, but by the time the matter reached trial years later, the child could no longer remember the incident, forcing prosecutors to withdraw the case.

Ratukalou says while police continue to do their best under heavy workloads, delays in investigations and trials can affect how courts assess evidence.

She says the recently passed Child Justice Act offers hope, with provisions for a dedicated child justice court that could see cases involving children heard earlier.

Despite the challenges, Ratukalou says prosecutors remain committed to ensuring child victims are supported and that their evidence is presented with care, skill and sensitivity.

