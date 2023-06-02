Ministry encourages safety protocols to combat typhoid

The Health Ministry continues to record typhoid cases, and Fijians have been urged to maintain proper sanitation and health safety protocols.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong states that it is endemic but prevalent in the Northern Division.

He says the statistics recorded in the Northern Division are alarming.

Fear of needles is common, and the Health Ministry noted this as a challenge as they work on rolling out typhoid vaccines.

“Yes. I presume a lot of the fear of needles comes from the way that we are brought up. We presume that bought up to fear needles and when we become adults, we actually do fear needles. That’s another different exercise.”

Typhoid vaccination programs will commence on 4th of next month in the Northern Division.

Partners of the Health Ministry are also conducting awareness campaigns on the typhoid vaccine and its benefits.