Minister outlines strategy to boost sugar production

[Photo: FILE]

Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, has announced a series of initiatives aimed at transforming Fiji’s sugar industry, addressing longstanding issues, and boosting productivity.

Speaking on concerns raised by sugarcane farmers, Tunabuna acknowledged previous challenges, including unpaid salaries, high transportation costs, and inefficiencies that have weighed on the industry for years.

The Minister says that they are working with farmers, industry partners, and stakeholders to address transportation and infrastructure issues and cut unnecessary costs that have slowed production.

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasized that not all areas are suitable for sugarcane due to soil salinity or land slope, and alternative crops may be considered for farmers who cannot produce effectively.

“The problems of the past are well documented. We have data, studies, and analyses that show where the gaps are, and we are now focusing on solutions.”

Tunabuna says Fiji’s sugar industry serves both local and overseas markets, and careful production planning, feasibility studies, and data-driven strategies are key to maximizing output and value.

“We want to make the sugar industry efficient and sustainable. This includes exploring ways to diversify sugar products, such as producing higher-value white sugar, molasses, and even alternative energy sources from sugar by-products.”

He also highlighted the industry’s multiple markets, noting that careful production planning ensures sugar volume and quality meet market demands. He stressed again the importance of feasibility studies and data-driven strategies to maximize the value of Fiji’s sugar output.

Tunabuna recently discussed these plans with the Prime Minister, marking the first strategic meeting since taking on the portfolio for the sugar industry.

The Minister says the discussion set the direction for a revitalized and modernized sugar sector, with a focus on both rural development and national economic growth.

Looking ahead, the Minister aims to raise efficiency across the sugar industry and the broader agricultural sector, all in line with international standards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.