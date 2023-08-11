Man to front court for indecent assault

Suva Magistrates Court

A 56-year-old man will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly indecently assaulting a young girl on three separate occasions.

Police say the accused and the victim live in the same settlement.

The accused is alleged to have offered the victim sweets and money while travelling on the same bus before committing the act in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Police say the victim was in primary school when the offenses were committed.

The matter was reported at the Lami Police Station and the accused has been charged with three counts of indecent assault.