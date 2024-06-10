Man jailed for rape

Rape is a despicable act that causes physical and emotional pain to victims.

High Court judge Justice Samuela Qica emphasized this when he sentenced a man to seven years and 11 months imprisonment in the Lautoka High Court.

The man was convicted of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The offense occurred on May 21, 2021, at China Settlement, Barotu in Ra.

The duo were working on a farm when the incident took place.

According to the facts of the case, the man raped the woman on the farm and left her there. She was later rescued by her son and grandson.

Justice Qica noted a disturbing increase in the occurrence of rape and other sexual offenses in Fiji.

He states that rape undermines a person’s sense of security by violating their fundamental right to bodily autonomy and betraying their trust.

Regarding the aggravating factors, the High Court judge told the rapist that he breached the victim’s trust, highlighted the prevalence of domestic and sexual offenses in the community and the use of force and threats in his hateful behaviour.

The man will be eligible for parole after serving six years behind bars.