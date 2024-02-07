Man charged for beating his daughter

[File Photo]

A 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his daughter earlier this month will reappear in the Nausori Magistrates Court in the next two weeks.

Ratu Kinijoji Katonivere is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

It is alleged that he beat his seven-year-old daughter on February 2nd.

A video of the alleged beating has been circulating on social media.

Katonivere has been remanded in custody and he will be produced in court again on 19th February for bail application.

Police confirm the video surfaced after he was remanded.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Children, Lynda Tabuya has labelled the act child abuse, saying it is not discipline.

She says this is a crime and must stop.

Tabuya adds that five out of six children in Fiji face this.

She adds that the adults standing around while the act is being committed are also part of perpetuating this crime.

Tabuya has urged people to speak up, step in, protect the child and report the perpetrator.