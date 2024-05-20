Magistrate Puamau to return for Kumar’s trial

Social media commentator Kishore Kumar

Magistrate Seini Pumau will return to Suva to preside over the trial of social media commentator Kishore Kumar.

This was highlighted by Magistrate Sufia Hamza this morning.

Hamza has vacated the trial and will call for a new trial date on July 3rd.

Article continues after advertisement

Puamau, who was initially handling the trial, has since been transferred to the Lautoka Court.

Magistrate Hamza says she will set a trial date that is convenient to Magistrate Puamau.

Kumar faces six counts of allegedly indecently annoying a person and one count of criminal intimidation.

It’s alleged that in July 2020, Kumar posted numerous videos attacking Lenora Qereqeretabua’s character, claiming to possess a pornographic video featuring her.

Meanwhile, Kumar was ordered to take up a psychiatric evaluation, where it was found he has a mental condition called schizoaffective disorder.

Kumar’s bail has also been extended.