Magical Fun House targets family bonding activities

In a world where families are often caught up in busy schedules and digital distractions, a new business in Namaka, Nadi is putting the focus back on family bonding.

The Gaming Lounge, located inside Magical Fun House, opened recently this year and has already become a popular spot for parents and children to spend time together.

From the latest PlayStation consoles and virtual reality sets to billiards, foosball, air hockey and board games, the facility offers activities designed to be enjoyed across generations.

General Manager Pranesh Dalton says the vision was to create a space that encourages families to reconnect.

“This is a place where kids can come in and play biiliards with their mom and dad, things like that. Or the kids can show their parents the gaming things, the aspects they don’t understand. It’s just a place to chill and relax. We even got board games and these things. Families just come in to relax, just to get away from things, to enjoy themselves”

The Gaming Lounge also features a supervised playroom upstairs for younger children, allowing parents to relax while knowing their kids are safe.

Dalton says the business was established to give families in the Western Division something they could share, rather than experience separately.

“Sometimes families are so busy, they barely have time to sit together. This space puts everyone in the right mindset to just relax, enjoy, and focus on each other.”

Dalton adds that while affordability and accessibility are important, the real goal is to create lasting family memories.

The Gaming Lounge opens daily from 2pm to 9:30pm, with hours designed to keep children in school before they visit.

