Local students urged for apply for scholarships

The University of the South Pacific is now accepting applications for tuition fee assistance.

This comes in the form of the University Bursary Scheme, Westpac Scholarship, and the Shri Shirikisun Balgovind Scholarships.

The University is encouraging students locally and across the region to take advantage of the opportunity and apply online.

The USP Bursary Scheme is a tuition fee assistance scheme available to USP’s private students facing financial hardships.

The Scheme has been a beacon of hope for thousands of students during the pandemic as it has helped them mitigate financial gaps for their studies.

The University says all registered and continuing students are eligible for the bursary assistance, excluding students supported by sponsors or scholarships schemes or students who qualify for the Fijian

Government Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service.

Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Education, Professor Jito Vanualailai, says they are committed to offering scholarships and financial assistance to students to reward high academic achievers and provide opportunities for deserving students who may be facing financial hardship.